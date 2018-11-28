Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SALEM TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A man is facing charges for allegedly threatening to kill a woman who confronted him about physically abusing a dog.

According to police, the incident happened in the 200-block of Hawk Drive in Salem Township on Tuesday.

Surveillance video appears to show 31-year-old William Cochran Jr. hit the dog multiple times. It also allegedly shows him slamming the dog to the ground.

The woman said when she confronted Cochran about the abuse, he allegedly threatened to kill her and the dog. According to the criminal complaint, Cochran repeatedly said, “I’ll slit your throat.”

Cochran allegedly attempted to run when police arrived at the home around 11 a.m. He did not make it far and was arrested inside the home.

While searching outside of the home, Cochran admitted to threatening the woman and abusing the dog.

He is facing a list of charges including, cruelty to animals, simple assault and resisting arrest.

