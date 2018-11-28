Filed Under:Crash, Kym Gable, Lawrence County, Local TV, Slippery Rock Township

SLIPPERY ROCK TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Multiple vehicles have been involved in a crash this evening in Lawrence County.

The crash was first reported around 4:45 p.m. at the intersection of Routes 422 and 388 in Slippery Rock Township. Route 388 has been shut down.

Officials say six vehicles are involved.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Those vehicles include a semi-truck, a pickup truck, a New Castle city bus and at least one passenger van.

Several medical helicopters have been called to the scene.

There’s no word yet on the extent of the injuries or what caused the crash.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

