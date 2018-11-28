Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A woman was hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle in Squirrel Hill Wednesday night.

The incident happened after 9 p.m. at the intersection of Shady Avenue and Northumberland Street.

The 66-year-old woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment. She’s been listed in critical condition.

Allegheny County officials say the road had to be shut down in both directions.

