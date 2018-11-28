  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMExtra
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Local TV, Pedestrian Accident, Squirrel Hill

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A woman was hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle in Squirrel Hill Wednesday night.

The incident happened after 9 p.m. at the intersection of Shady Avenue and Northumberland Street.

squirrel hill pedestrian crash Woman Critically Injured After Being Struck By Vehicle In Squirrel Hill

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

The 66-year-old woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment. She’s been listed in critical condition.

Allegheny County officials say the road had to be shut down in both directions.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s