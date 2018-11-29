Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

EAGLEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA/AP) – Former Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane is behind bars after reporting to a suburban Philadelphia county jail to begin a sentence for leaking grand jury material and lying about it.

Kane showed up at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility just before 8 a.m. Thursday to begin a 10- to 23-month term for perjury, obstruction and other counts.

Kane’s defense attorney William J. Brennan said at a Wednesday afternoon press conference, “With any luck, she will just sneak in there [the Montgomery County Prison], and nobody will know it. Like Samantha, on ‘Bewitched’ twitching her nose, she’s going to appear there, and this is not going to be a public spectacle.”

The 52-year-old Democrat from Scranton had once been considered a rising political star in the state, but resigned after her 2016 conviction.

Earlier this week, state Supreme Court declined to hear her appeal of her conviction.

And, on Wednesday, a county judge rejected her 11th hour request to delay serving jail time for a for a few more days so the divorced Scranton Democrat, who has primary custody of her two teenage sons, could make arrangements for them.

A county judge appointed a special prosecutor to investigate Kane after former prosecutors with the attorney general’s office alerted him that secret grand jury material had been leaked to a newspaper.

