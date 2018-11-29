Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — With a wintry mix in the forecast, the National Weather Service has issued an advisory for much of the area.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued through 10 p.m. for Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Greene, Indiana, Lawrence, Washington and Westmoreland counties.

Parts of Ohio and West Virginia are also under the advisory.

According to the National Weather Service, some areas could see freezing rain that could cause ice accumulations.

FREEZING RAIN: Be safe traveling. Sct'd freezing rain is falling around the area, and could lead to slick conditions. A winter weather advisory is in place until 10pm for the area. #pawx #pittsburgh pic.twitter.com/1ES3awAwT9 — Ray Petelin (@RayPetelinWx) November 29, 2018

Also, some snow could mix in with the freezing rain.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

Drivers are urged to use caution on the roads this evening.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.