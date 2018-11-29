SEVERE WEATHER ALERTNational Weather Service Issues Winter Weather Advisory Until 10 p.m.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — With a wintry mix in the forecast, the National Weather Service has issued an advisory for much of the area.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued through 10 p.m. for Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Greene, Indiana, Lawrence, Washington and Westmoreland counties.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Parts of Ohio and West Virginia are also under the advisory.

According to the National Weather Service, some areas could see freezing rain that could cause ice accumulations.

Also, some snow could mix in with the freezing rain.

Drivers are urged to use caution on the roads this evening.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

