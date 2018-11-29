Filed Under:Bishop Edward Malesic, Greensburg, Greensburg Catholic Diocese, Heart Attack, Local TV, Westmoreland County

GREENSBURG (KDKA) — The bishop of the Greensburg Catholic Diocese is set to undergo a procedure following a mild heart attack last weekend.

According to a statement from the diocese, Bishop Edward Malesic went to an out-of-town emergency room during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend because of chest pains.

bishop edward malesic Greensburg Bishop Suffers Mild Heart Attack, Will Undergo Procedure

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

A cardiac specialist eventually diagnosed him with a “minor myocardial infarction.”

Bishop Malesic will undergo a cardiac catheterization on Friday, followed by a few days of rest.

The diocese says in their statement: “We are hopeful it was a single incident, but will know more tomorrow. Prayers are welcome.”

Until then, Biship Malesic is at home resting.

The diocese are working to cover his most important upcoming events while the bishop recovers.

A listening session on the Pennsylvania grand jury report in Indiana County planned for this evening will go on without him, the diocese says.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

