MONESSEN (KDKA) – A convicted felon is facing new charges after he was found to be in possession of a large cache of weapons and ammunition.

According to police, the incident began when a parole officer conducted a compliance check and routine home inspection on Tuesday.

Just after 7 a.m., the parole officer arrived at a home in the 100 block of Donner Avenue in Monessen.

The suspect, Richard Hatfield II, took “an unusually long time to answer the door.” Eventually, the parole officer was allowed to enter the home. A preliminary search of the home uncovered beer in the fridge and drug paraphernalia, which was out in the open.

Hatfield was previously convicted as part of a felony drug trafficking case. As part of his parole, he is not allowed to consume beer, liquor or malt beverages.

He is also not allowed to ever possess a firearm.

A more thorough search of the home was conducted and a Sig Sauer P380 semi-automatic pistol was found hi Hatfield’s bedroom.

When confronted about the weapon, Hatfield informed investigators that another firearm was under the living room couch. That weapon was described as being a fully-loaded Mossberg 12-gauge shotgun, which was equipped with a suppressor.

Two other people were inside the house. One of them, Shaka Tansmore, is also a convicted felon. His state identification card was found near the shotgun.

Tansmore was placed under arrest and was found to be in possession of suspected Xanax tablets and $580 cash. Before being taken away from the home, Tansmore asked if he could take a pair of black jogging pants with him.

Officers retrieved the pants and found a bag of suspected cocaine in one of the pockets.

Hatfield, Tansmore and another male were taken to the Monessen Police Station for further questioning.

A search warrant was obtained for a storage locker belonging to Hatfield. Inside of the storage locker, police found two more firearms next to a gun safe.

Attempts to open the gun safe were unsuccessful. As a result, the fire department was called and they used the Jaws of Life to pry it open.

Fifteen additional firearms were found inside the gun safe.

Thousands of rounds of ammunition were found inside the storage locker as well.

Hatfield is facing a list of charges including, criminal conspiracy and weapons violations.