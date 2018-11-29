Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

OVERBROOK (KDKA) – Crews are working to repair a water main break in the South Hills.

According to police, the break happened near the intersection of Elwyn Avenue and Homehurst Street in Overbrook around 4:30 a.m.

Penn American water has shut off the water and some homes are currently without service. However, it is unclear how long repairs will take.

A salt truck was called to the scene multiple times due to icy conditions caused by the break.

Barricades have also been set up in the area.

