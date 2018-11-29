Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MCKEESPORT (KDKA) — Several staff members at UPMC McKeesport Hospital had to undergo decontamination procedures after a patient, exposed to an unknown substance, was brought to the emergency room.

According to a statement from UPMC, the incident happened around 1:45 p.m.

The patient had a “possible exposure to an unknown substance,” and was brought to the ER for treatment.

As a precaution, ambulances were diverted from the hospital for less than a half an hour Thursday afternoon. And those staff members went through a “basic decontamination” process.

Officials say the hospital is now back to “operating as normal.”

In their statement, UPMC says, “The event did not impact patient care or entry to the hospital.”

There’s no word on the condition of the patient brought to the hospital.

