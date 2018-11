Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Billy Porter is the latest Pittsburgh native to announce a benefit concert for the Tree of Life Synagogue.

He will headline the “Roots of Steel” show at Carnegie Music Hall in Oakland on Dec. 27.

A silent auction will start at 6 p.m. with the music beginning at 7 p.m.

Porter will be joined by Joe Grushecky, Chris Jamison and Erik Cavanaugh, among others.