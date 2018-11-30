Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

Nickel

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

This beautiful girl is Nickel! While she can be shy at first, she warms up nicely to new friends as she learns to trust them. She is a calm and cuddly girl who just loves to be near people. This bright-eyed pup is curious and loves to learn new things. Nickel has wonderful manners and likes to go for rides in the car. Does she sound like the missing piece to your family?

To find out more about how to adopt Nickel, visit this link!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

Hazel & Koda

Orphans of the Storm

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Friendly. Playful. Affectionate.

To find out more about how to adopt Hazel, visit this link!

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Koda is a 1-1/2 year old Rottweiler mix. He is so funny, he loves to carry his food bowl around just to get your attention. He will make you laugh with his goofy personality! He sits and shakes. Loves treats!

Koda lived with older kids and is supposed to already be housebroken. Koda is good with other dogs. He is very strong.

We wish we had a better photo of Koda but he had a food bowl in his smirking mouth in most of the others we took!

To find out more about how to adopt Koda, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

