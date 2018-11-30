Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police arrested a teenager in connection with a series of armed robberies involving pizza delivery drivers.

According to court paperwork, Kieran Ford, 17, of McKeesport, admitted to his role in three hold-ups in Pittsburgh’s West End back in July and August.

He also identified an accomplice, but no charges have been filed against that person.

Ford is facing a list of charges including, robbery, conspiracy, simple assault and possession of a firearm by a minor.

