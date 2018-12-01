Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

ADAMS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A family’s classic Jaguar and a pickup truck were destroyed in a garage fire in Butler County early Saturday morning.

It happened around 1:40 a.m. in the 2-story partially attached garage of a home on Amber Lane in Adams Township.

According to the Adams Area Fire District Station 42, the family called 911 after they were awakened by the sound of crackling and the glow of the flames.

The family got out safely, but everything in the garage was a complete loss, including a pickup truck and a classic Jaguar.

The cause of the fire is unknown.