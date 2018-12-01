Filed Under:Adams Township, Butler County, Garage Fire, Local TV

ADAMS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A family’s classic Jaguar and a pickup truck were destroyed in a garage fire in Butler County early Saturday morning.

It happened around 1:40 a.m. in the 2-story partially attached garage of a home on Amber Lane in Adams Township.

(Photo Credit: Adams Area Fire District Station 42/Facebook)

According to the Adams Area Fire District Station 42, the family called 911 after they were awakened by the sound of crackling and the glow of the flames.

(Photo Credit: Adams Area Fire District Station 42/Facebook)

The family got out safely, but everything in the garage was a complete loss, including a pickup truck and a classic Jaguar.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

