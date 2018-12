Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HOMESTEAD (KDKA) — Two people were injured in a crash involving a Port Authority bus and a vehicle in Homestead on Saturday.

It happened around 5:10 p.m. on East Waterfront Drive under the Homestead-Grays Bridge.

Port Authority officials say initial reports indicate the vehicle made an illegal U-turn in front of the bus, causing the crash.

Two people were transported to local hospitals with minor injuries.

Further details have not yet been released.