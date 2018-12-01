Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

LYNDHURST, Ohio (AP) – A grand jury has indicted a man accused of setting fire to a suburban Cleveland home and killing a woman and her 8-year-old daughter.

Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley said Friday his office is considering pursuing the death penalty against 27-year-old Dominique Swopes, of Mayfield Heights, in what he called a “senseless” killing.

Swopes is charged with aggravated murder, aggravated arson and other counts in the Nov. 20 deaths of his neighbors.

Authorities say 41-year-old Rebecca Pletnewski was fatally stabbed before her home was set on fire and her daughter, 8-year-old Olivia Schneider, died at a hospital from smoke inhalation. Authorities say Swopes had four of Pletnewski’s rings, valued at more than $1,000.

Court records don’t list an attorney for Snopes. He is set to be arraigned Dec. 14.

