  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMCollege Football Today
    4:00 PMCollege Football
    7:30 PMFriends
    8:00 PMThe Neighborhood
    8:30 PMHappy Together
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Oakland A's, Pittsburgh Pirates, Trade

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Pirates acquired minor league right-handed pitcher Wilkin Ramos from Oakland on Saturday as the player-to-be-named from the Nov. 20 trade of right-handed pitcher Tanner Anderson to the A’s.

Pittsburgh Pirates

The Bucs will go for their sixth road win in eight tries on Saturday. (Image credit: Chris Creamer/SportsLogos.net)

The 18-year-old Ramos went 3-3 with a 3.15 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 14 appearances (eight starts) during his first professional season in 2018 with the Dominican Summer League Athletics.

Ramos was signed by Oakland as a non-drafted free agent on July 25, 2017.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s