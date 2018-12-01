Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Pirates acquired minor league right-handed pitcher Wilkin Ramos from Oakland on Saturday as the player-to-be-named from the Nov. 20 trade of right-handed pitcher Tanner Anderson to the A’s.

The 18-year-old Ramos went 3-3 with a 3.15 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 14 appearances (eight starts) during his first professional season in 2018 with the Dominican Summer League Athletics.

Ramos was signed by Oakland as a non-drafted free agent on July 25, 2017.