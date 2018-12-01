Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A serial bank robber who stole more than $119,000 back in 2016 has been sentenced to prison.

Fifty-year-old Gregory Magee, of Pittsburgh, has been sentenced to seven years and three months in prison followed by five years of supervised release on his conviction of bank robbery and armed bank robbery.

According to the Department of Justice, Magee robbed six banks in Cranberry Township, New Castle, McMurray, Pittsburgh, Beaver Falls and Monroeville between January and November of 2016.

Magee stole more than $119,000 in total from the six banks.

In all of the robberies, Magee either brandished a handgun, claimed he had a gun or claimed to have a bomb.

RELATED STORY: Police Find Bank Robber Hiding In Sewer Pipeline

In his final robbery on Nov. 8, 2016, Magee entered the S&T Bank on Broadway Bouelvard in Monroeville and said, “I have a bomb.”

When no one acknowledged him, he raised his voice and said, “Excuse me, I have a bomb” and displayed a bag with protruding wires, which were later determined to be Ethernet cables.

Magee fled the scene with more than $78,000 and was later found hiding in a sewer pipeline. He later told police he had some medical issues and needed the money to survive.