Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Steelers activated linebacker Ola Adeniyi to the team’s 53-man roster Saturday.

Adeniyi joined the Steelers as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Toledo after the 2018 NFL Draft.

The linebacker suffered a hamstring injury during the Steelers’ preseason finale game against the Carolina Panthers and was later placed on the team’s reserve/injured list.

Adeniyi was placed on the reserve injured/designated to return list on Nov. 21.

We have activated LB Ola Adeniyi to our 53-man roster. To make room on the 53-man roster, we released LB Matthew Thomas. MORE: https://t.co/yXEPMiV89w pic.twitter.com/Wtw3OhQhAh — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 1, 2018

Linebacker Matthew Thomas was released to make room for Adeniyi on the roster.

The Steelers will take on the Los Angeles Chargers at Heinz Field on Sunday night.