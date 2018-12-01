Filed Under:Local TV, Ola Adeniyi, Pittsburgh Steelers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Steelers activated linebacker Ola Adeniyi to the team’s 53-man roster Saturday.

Adeniyi joined the Steelers as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Toledo after the 2018 NFL Draft.

PHILADELPHIA, PA – AUGUST 09: Ola Adeniyi #92 of the Pittsburgh Steelers rushes into Jordan Mailata #68 of the Philadelphia Eagles in the third quarter during the preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field on August 9, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Steelers defeated the Eagles 31-14. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The linebacker suffered a hamstring injury during the Steelers’ preseason finale game against the Carolina Panthers and was later placed on the team’s reserve/injured list.

Adeniyi was placed on the reserve injured/designated to return list on Nov. 21.

Linebacker Matthew Thomas was released to make room for Adeniyi on the roster.

The Steelers will take on the Los Angeles Chargers at Heinz Field on Sunday night.

