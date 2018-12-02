  • KDKA TVOn Air

RAYNE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — State police say a drunk teenager drove a car into a pond in Indiana County early Sunday morning.

Troopers were sent to a pond along Wynkoop Road in Rayne Township around 2:50 a.m. for a report of a crash.

A vehicle was found submerged in the pond.

(Photo Credit: Marion Center Volunteer Fire Department/Facebook)

The 14-year-old driver and a juvenile passenger managed to get out of the car before troopers arrived.

According to state police, the 14-year-old was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol.

No one was injured.

