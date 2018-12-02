  • KDKA TVOn Air

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP/KDKA) – The Green Bay Packers have fired coach Mike McCarthy, a Greenfield native, and made offensive coordinator Joe Philbin the interim head coach.

The move announced by team president Mark Murphy came after a stunning 20-17 loss on Sunday to the Arizona Cardinals, dropping Green Bay to 4-7-1.

Murphy, in a statement, said the 2018 season “has not lived up to the expectations and standards of the Green Bay Packers. As a result, I made the difficult decision to relieve Mike McCarthy of his role as head coach, effective immediately.”

LANDOVER, MD – SEPTEMBER 23: Head coach Mike McCarthy of the Green Bay Packers looks on in the second half against the Washington Redskins at FedExField on September 23, 2018 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Murphy said the process of hiring the next head coach would begin immediately.

McCarthy was in his 13th season as coach. The Packers won the Super Bowl under McCarthy in the 2010 season, beating the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In 2015, McCarthy enrolled his Greenfield elementary school, St. Rosalia Academy, in the Super Bowl Honor Roll.

