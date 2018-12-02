Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – A former Ohio State and NFL football star has reached a settlement with the university over the school’s use of his name and image.

The Columbus Dispatch reports Ohio State agreed Friday to pay Chris Spielman $140,000 to compensate for alleged damages related to banners bearing that used to hang in Ohio Stadium on which he was featured. Spielman agreed to release the university from any liability or further claims in the Court of Claims or related to a federal civil lawsuit he spearheaded last year.

The court and state attorney general still must sign off.

The settlement doesn’t impact Spielman’s claims against talent manager IMG College LLC. His antitrust lawsuit contends IMG and its business partners improperly earned millions marketing collegiate athletes while players received nothing. The company disagrees.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)