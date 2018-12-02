  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMNFL Football
    5:00 PMCBS Sports Spectacular
    6:00 PMCBS Weekend News
    6:30 PMKDKA-TV News
    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bowl Games, College Football, Local TV, Nittany Lions, Pitt Panthers, West Virginia Mountaineers

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — College football bowl game matchups were announced Sunday afternoon.

The Pitt Panthers will face the Stanford Cardinal in the Hyundai Sun Bowl at 2 p.m. (EST) on Monday, Dec. 31. The game will be broadcast on KDKA-TV.

The Sun Bowl takes place in El Paso, Texas, at Sun Bowl Stadium.

The West Virginia Mountaineers and the Syracuse Orange will square off at 5:15 p.m. (EST) on Friday, Dec. 28, in the Camping World Bowl.

The Penn State Nittany Lions will take on the Kentucky Wildcats in the Citrus Bowl at 1 p.m. (EST) on New Year’s Day.

Both the Camping World Bowl and Citrus Bowl will take place in Orlando, Fla., at Camping World Stadium.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s