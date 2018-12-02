Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — College football bowl game matchups were announced Sunday afternoon.
The Pitt Panthers will face the Stanford Cardinal in the Hyundai Sun Bowl at 2 p.m. (EST) on Monday, Dec. 31. The game will be broadcast on KDKA-TV.
The Sun Bowl takes place in El Paso, Texas, at Sun Bowl Stadium.
The West Virginia Mountaineers and the Syracuse Orange will square off at 5:15 p.m. (EST) on Friday, Dec. 28, in the Camping World Bowl.
The Penn State Nittany Lions will take on the Kentucky Wildcats in the Citrus Bowl at 1 p.m. (EST) on New Year’s Day.
Both the Camping World Bowl and Citrus Bowl will take place in Orlando, Fla., at Camping World Stadium.