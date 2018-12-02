  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PM#1 Cochran Sports Showdown
    12:05 AMJoel Osteen
    12:35 AMTurning Point with Dr. David Jeremiah
    01:05 AMExtra
    02:05 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Babcock Boulevard, Local TV, Pine Township, Rollover Crash

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PINE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Injuries were reported after a vehicle crash in Pine Township on Sunday night.

It happened around 10 p.m. on Babcock Boulevard at Gran Sasso Lane.

Details on the crash have not been released, but according to Allegheny County officials, electrical wires were down and injuries were reported.

Babcock Boulevard is closed to all traffic at the scene.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s