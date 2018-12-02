Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PINE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Injuries were reported after a vehicle crash in Pine Township on Sunday night.

It happened around 10 p.m. on Babcock Boulevard at Gran Sasso Lane.

Details on the crash have not been released, but according to Allegheny County officials, electrical wires were down and injuries were reported.

Pine: Vehicle rollover w/injuries – Babcock Boulevard at Gran Sasso Lane. Electrical wires are down, and Babcock Boulevard is closed to all traffic at the scene. — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) December 3, 2018

Babcock Boulevard is closed to all traffic at the scene.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details