PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Port Authority T station is closed after a tree fell on the tracks early Sunday morning.

Pittsburgh Port Authority posted on Twitter that a tree fell on the Red Line section of tracks in the Beechview neighborhood of Pittsburgh.

There is a tree down on the Red Line near Pennant. Crews have been dispatched to remove it. — Port Authority PGH (@PGHtransit) December 2, 2018

The tree fell near the Pennant station. According to the Twitter posts, crews were dispatched to remove the tree shortly after 12 a.m. Sunday morning.

Port Authority crews were dispatched to the area of the fallen tree shortly after midnight. The size of the tree and the location where it fell have made their efforts difficult. Crews anticipate reopening the Red Line by NOON. We will provide an update as soon as it reopens. — Port Authority PGH (@PGHtransit) December 2, 2018

In a tweet posted Sunday morning, officials expect to open the Red Line by approximately 12 p.m. Officials say that the size of the tree and the location where it fell has made it more difficult to remove.

Shuttle buses will be operating from the Potomac Station in Dormont to South Hills Junction.

