PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Port Authority T station is closed after a tree fell on the tracks early Sunday morning.

Pittsburgh Port Authority posted on Twitter that a tree fell on the Red Line section of tracks in the Beechview neighborhood of Pittsburgh.

The tree fell near the Pennant station. According to the Twitter posts, crews were dispatched to remove the tree shortly after 12 a.m. Sunday morning.

In a tweet posted Sunday morning, officials expect to open the Red Line by approximately 12 p.m. Officials say that the size of the tree and the location where it fell has made it more difficult to remove.

Shuttle buses will be operating from the Potomac Station in Dormont to South Hills Junction.

