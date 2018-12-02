  • KDKA TVOn Air

Filed Under:Hanukkah, Squirrel Hill, Synagogue Shooting, Tree of Life Synagogue

PITTSBURGH (AP) – A public Menorah lighting will be held outside a Pittsburgh synagogue where 11 people were killed during a mass shooting in October.

Menorah Lighting Held Outside Tree Of Life Synagogue

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

The ceremony at the Tree of Life synagogue is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. Sunday. Coming five weeks after the Oct. 27 massacre, synagogue officials say it will provide the community with an opportunity to honor the dead and mark Hanukkah’s theme of survival.

Menorah Lighting Held Outside Tree Of Life Synagogue

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Authorities say suspected shooter Robert Bowers raged against Jews during and after the shooting, which was the deadliest attack on the Jewish community in the U.S. Bowers remains jailed without bail and has pleaded not guilty to numerous murder and hate crime charges.

