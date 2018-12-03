Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A sweet video posted to Twitter shows one grandma’s delight over getting a special hello from former Pirates player Andrew McCutchen.

In a Twitter video, Michala Lynn tells her grandmother that she ran into McCutchen at the grocery store on Thanksgiving, and she asked McCutchen to give her grandma a special shoutout.

As Michala Lynn’s grandma watches the pre-recorded video on a tablet, McCutchen can be heard saying, “Hey, it’s Andrew. I just wanted to say hey.”

The woman watches the video several times in a row, saying to the screen, “I liked you, I really did. I hollered at you a lot too.”

@TheCUTCH22 @MariaHanslovan thanks for letting me interrupt your shopping on Thanksgiving morning-my grandma was just giddy to see you! She just kept asking to see you again! pic.twitter.com/7eeR1qFoZh — Michala Lynn (@missmichalalynn) December 3, 2018

McCutchen responded to Michala Lynn’s video, saying, “That’s amazing! Thanks for sharing!”