CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — A 19-year-old driver in a stolen truck led police on a chase through Beaver County on Monday.

Police say a pickup truck was reported stolen in Pulaski Township on Friday. Also on Friday, a quad was reported stolen from a residence in New Sewickley Township.

According to state police, officers saw the stolen pickup truck on State Route 18 in Center Township on Monday and tried to pull the vehicle over, but the driver failed to stop.

Police also observed the stolen quad in the bed of the pick-up truck.

Eventually, the truck became disabled at the entrance to the shopping plaza near Lowe’s Home Improvement.

State police say two Center Township Police vehicles were damaged after the pursuit came to an end.

The driver — identified as 19-year-old Markus Deutsch, of Monaca, Pa. — was taken into custody.

Two juveniles males who were also in the truck at the time were detained and questioned about the stolen truck, stolen quad and the pursuit.

Deutsch is facing multiple charges, including fleeing and eluding, aggravated assault and receiving stolen property.

