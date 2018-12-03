  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMThe Big Bang Theory
    9:30 PMThe Big Bang Theory
    10:00 PMBull
    11:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 11
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bethel Park Police Department, Local TV

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BETHEL PARK (KDKA) — An Army Major and Bethel Park Police officer has returned from deployment.

The Bethel Park Police Department said Monday that Army Major Robert Meussner Jr. returned from an 11-month deployment to the Middle East. It was his second tour of duty in the Middle East.

The police department says the community’s generosity helped them send several care packages to Meussner’s unit over the past year.

Meussner will take break for a few weeks before returning to patrol.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s