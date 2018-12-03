Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BETHEL PARK (KDKA) — An Army Major and Bethel Park Police officer has returned from deployment.

The Bethel Park Police Department said Monday that Army Major Robert Meussner Jr. returned from an 11-month deployment to the Middle East. It was his second tour of duty in the Middle East.

The police department says the community’s generosity helped them send several care packages to Meussner’s unit over the past year.

Meussner will take break for a few weeks before returning to patrol.