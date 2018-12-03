  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    5:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 5
    6:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 6
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Bob Allen, Harrison Township, Local TV, Shooting

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HARRISON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Police are investigating after a woman was shot Monday morning in Harrison Township.

According to Allegheny County Police, the woman showed up a Allegheny Valley Hospital around 7 a.m. She had been shot multiple times.

Investigators say the 29-year-old victim was shot inside an apartment at the Sheldon Park Housing Complex.

She was transferred to a Pittsburgh hospital where she is listed in stable condition. Her injuries are not life-threatening, police said.

Police say a motive for the shooting remains unclear at this time.

They are asking anyone with information on the incident to call them at the Allegheny County Police Tipline at 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-833-255-8477).

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s