HARRISON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Police are investigating after a woman was shot Monday morning in Harrison Township.

According to Allegheny County Police, the woman showed up a Allegheny Valley Hospital around 7 a.m. She had been shot multiple times.

Investigators say the 29-year-old victim was shot inside an apartment at the Sheldon Park Housing Complex.

She was transferred to a Pittsburgh hospital where she is listed in stable condition. Her injuries are not life-threatening, police said.

Police say a motive for the shooting remains unclear at this time.

They are asking anyone with information on the incident to call them at the Allegheny County Police Tipline at 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-833-255-8477).

