PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If you don’t stop for a school bus when its red lights are flashing, you could lose your license thanks to a new Canadian law.

The law was passed in the Prince Edward Island province in Canada.

CBC News says drivers who don’t stop for a school bus will lose their license for three months and could face a fine of up to $5,000.

The new law is set to take effect on Saturday.

CBC says the new law was passed in response to the number of incidents of children getting hit or nearly hit while getting on and off school buses.

To get their license back, drivers would reportedly have to meet with highway safety officials, pay a $100 reinstatement fee and take a defensive driving course within six months of getting their license reinstated.