PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– Steelers running back James Conner suffered a lower leg injury during the 33-30 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football.

After the game, Head Coach Mike Tomlin said Conner was dealing with a leg contusion after being helped off the field and down the service tunnel by medical staff members.

According to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the injury is not expected to sideline Conner for an extended period of time.

“On #Steelers RB James Conner: My understanding is the injury is not to his ankle and not considered major at all. Coach Mike Tomlin called it a contusion and it seems like he’ll be OK, based on early impressions. How much it swells will be telling.”

The Athletic’s Mark Kaboly said Conner was walking around the Steelers locker room after the game.

“James Conner was walking around the locker room. Didn’t look like he was limping all that bad. But let’s see what 12 hours brings.”

The Steelers next take on the Raiders in Oakland on Sunday at 4:25 pm.