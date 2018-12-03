  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Former Penn State and NFL linebacker Matt Millen is waiting for a necessary heart transplant.

ESPN reports that Millen has been suffering from amyloidosis, a rare disease that would eventually require surgery.

Millen has been hospitalized in an undisclosed location in New Jersey for nearly 70 days waiting for the procedure according to reports.

Millen was a linebacker at Penn State, who went on to play for the Raiders, 49ers and Redskins in the NFL.

The Detroit Lions hired Millen as the President and CEO of the team from 2001-2008.

Before and after his time with the Lions, Millen held multiple sports broadcasting jobs.

