PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Violent video has surfaced showing Pittsburgh Steelers fans attacking each other during Sunday night’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The video was posted to social media, and shows Steelers fans throwing beers, throwing fists, and even violently head-butting each other during the loss.

The fight shows mostly fans in Steelers jerseys involved in the fight at Heinz Field.

Fan Kate Brendel first posted the video on her Twitter account.

The video has been viewed nearly two-million times and shared thousands of times.

Fans took to social media offering their comments on the video, some saying this is the reason they don’t take their children to games anymore.

Reasons why ppl don’t like taking their kids to a football game…smh pic.twitter.com/PI2VQoqQ2J — DJCaso (@AzcasoMe) December 3, 2018