Filed Under:Heinz Field, Pittsburgh Steelers, Steelers

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Violent video has surfaced showing Pittsburgh Steelers fans attacking each other during Sunday night’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The video was posted to social media, and shows Steelers fans throwing beers, throwing fists, and even violently head-butting each other during the loss.

The fight shows mostly fans in Steelers jerseys involved in the fight at Heinz Field.

Fan Kate Brendel first posted the video on her Twitter account.

The video has been viewed nearly two-million times and shared thousands of times.

Fans took to social media offering their comments on the video, some saying this is the reason they don’t take their children to games anymore.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s