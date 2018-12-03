Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (KDKA) — West Virginia University Police say they’re investigating reports of a missing student.

According to the National Center For Missing and Endangered Facebook page, 19-year-old TaShala Turner was last seen on Thursday.

West Virginia University Police say they do not suspect foul play at this time.

“Officers have been in touch with her family, and while there is concern for TaShala’s wellbeing, this is a dynamic situation, we do not suspect foul play is involved at this time,” police said.

The National Center For Missing and Endangered Facebook page says surveillance footage shows Turner at the I Love Juice Bar shop on the Evansdale campus on Thursday, and a bank transaction was reportedly made on her account at a store in Saint Augustine, Fla., on Sunday.

According to the university’s website, Turner is a freshman and a member of the cross country team.

The investigation is ongoing.