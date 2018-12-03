Filed Under:Local TV, Missing, Morgantown, West Virginia, West Virginia University

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (KDKA) — West Virginia University Police say they’re investigating reports of a missing student.

According to the National Center For Missing and Endangered Facebook page, 19-year-old TaShala Turner was last seen on Thursday.

West Virginia University Police say they do not suspect foul play at this time.

“Officers have been in touch with her family, and while there is concern for TaShala’s wellbeing, this is a dynamic situation, we do not suspect foul play is involved at this time,” police said.

tashala turner WVU Police Investigating Reports Of Missing Student

(Photo Courtesy: WVUSports.com)

The National Center For Missing and Endangered Facebook page says surveillance footage shows Turner at the I Love Juice Bar shop on the Evansdale campus on Thursday, and a bank transaction was reportedly made on her account at a store in Saint Augustine, Fla., on Sunday.

According to the university’s website, Turner is a freshman and a member of the cross country team.

The investigation is ongoing.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s