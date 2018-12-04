Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CARRICK (KDKA) — One person was injured when a car crashed into the front of a law office Tuesday afternoon in Carrick.

The crash happened along Brownsville Road, and was caught on surveillance video.

WATCH: Surveillance Video —

One witness who heard the crash said it sounded like a bomb went off.

Officials say the car only hit the outside of the building and did not end up crashing through the structure.

The driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

The impact caused some damage to the exterior of the building.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing.