By Brenda Waters
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Brenda Waters, Carrick, Crash, Local TV

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CARRICK (KDKA) — One person was injured when a car crashed into the front of a law office Tuesday afternoon in Carrick.

The crash happened along Brownsville Road, and was caught on surveillance video.

WATCH: Surveillance Video —


 

One witness who heard the crash said it sounded like a bomb went off.

Officials say the car only hit the outside of the building and did not end up crashing through the structure.

carrick law office crash 2 Caught On Video: Car Crashes Into Carrick Law Office

(Photo Credit: Brenda Waters/KDKA)

carrick law office crash 1 Caught On Video: Car Crashes Into Carrick Law Office

(Photo Credit: Brenda Waters/KDKA)

The driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

The impact caused some damage to the exterior of the building.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s