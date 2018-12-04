  • KDKA TVOn Air

(CBS NEWS) – The Secret Service is sharing a touching memory of former President George H.W. Bush, the day before he is laid to rest.

When Mr. Bush learned in 2013 that the 2-year-old child of an agent on his security detail was diagnosed with leukemia, and that the team planned to shave their heads in support, in “classic 41 manner” Mr. Bush shaved his head too.

The U.S. Secret Service tweeted the story Tuesday, writing, “Everyone’s #TuesdayThoughts are on President Bush.” The tweet also referred to Mr. Bush by his Secret Service code name, Timberwolf. The 41st president died Friday at age 94.

The post includes images of the president with a shaved head and the little boy on his lap, as well as an image of people who appear to be his detail, all sporting shaved heads.

For the full story, visit CBS News.

