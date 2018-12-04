Filed Under:Brett Keisel, Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC, Christmas Gifts, Julie Grant, Local TV, UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Brett Keisel surprised patients at UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh Tuesday morning.


 

Keisel, dressed up in his “Camo Santa” suit, delivered outdoor gifts and backyard games from Field & Stream.

Keisel, who is also a pro-staff member for Field and Stream, partnered with the outdoor company to make the event possible.

Stay with KDKA for Julie Grant’s full report on this story at 6 p.m.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s