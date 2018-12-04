Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Brett Keisel surprised patients at UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh Tuesday morning.

Keisel, dressed up in his “Camo Santa” suit, delivered outdoor gifts and backyard games from Field & Stream.

Camo Santa (aka @bkeisel99) is at @ChildrensPgh and he’s brought his bag of gifts to surprise the kids. 🎅🎁 Follow Along ➡️ https://t.co/FSvGUkutD9 pic.twitter.com/8MOwMllZ2L — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 4, 2018

Keisel, who is also a pro-staff member for Field and Stream, partnered with the outdoor company to make the event possible.

