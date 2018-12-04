Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – In the case of the Amazon scam, it’s getting so realistic looking. For instance, it would make sense with all the online purchasing this time of year, if you received an email from Amazon you would click on it, but you better think twice.

In the frenzied pace of the holidays, Amazon provides popular shopping convenience. Recent Amazon consumer emails look legitimate as though you are receiving a notice your package is delayed. It can dupe anyone according to the Better Business Bureau.

“They want you to click on a link in your email and once you click on it, it leads you to a website that closely mimics Amazon’s actual website,” said Caitlin Driscoll, the public relations director for the Better Business Bureau of Western PA.

Once you login with your actual Amazon password, complete a form with the Amazon logo and click continue, the third party site has captured your information and then it gets more sophisticated.

“The scam actually redirects you to Amazon’s legitimate website as a ruse, tricking people this is legitimate,” said Driscoll.

It’s not the only scam, there are so many that you can track them on the BBB’s Scam Tracker. The dots, colors and numbers indicate reports per state, city and even down to the zip code.

Pittsburgh is filled with online shopping scams, people trying to but Steelers gear, weight loss, teeth whitening products and more.

Callers are also striking fear into people about their social security number.

“Stating that there’s an issue with their social security account and they’re calling using some pretty threating tactics,” said Driscoll.

But calls can be spoofed all the time. One Pa. phone number is targeting residents in Whitehall, asking them to give donations to the Reinholds Police Department. The Whitehall Borough Police have taken to social media to warn the community of the scam.

Since most scams are attacking phones, the Pennsylvania Attorney General Office says sign up for text alerts on the Attorney General Website. The officer sends out warnings about the latest scams twice a month, right to your phone. It takes less than a minute to sign up.