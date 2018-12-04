Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Steeler Maurkice Pouncey presented the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police with a check Tuesday to buy a Community Relations Trailer.

The offensive lineman presented Police Chief Scott Schubert with a check for $25,370 that will be used to purchase a trailer that will help police officers connect with the community.

Pouncey and the Steelers organization donated the money Tuesday at the new Northview Heights Public Safety Center.

Schubert said that the football team and Pouncey donate 25 tickets for every home game so local kids can attend with police officers.

“That five hours of interaction between police and the community is priceless,” Chief Schubert said. “Maurkice is an incredible guy. He’s been steadfast in his commitment to working with Pittsburgh Police and the community.”

The custom built trailer will take three months to build and will feature a grill, sound system, video game systems, coolers, recliners, a 13-foot awning, 55-inch TV, exterior lights and a black aluminum exterior.

The trailer will also be wrapped with a banner featuring images of the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Pittsburgh Police.

Pittsburgh Police plans on using the trailer as early as late spring.

“Me and Chief are really good friends,” Pouncey said today. “He does a lot of great things and I respect him a lot.”