WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) — Bond was denied for a man accused of crashing into the Washington Health Clinic Outpatient Center and killing a woman back in June.

Police say there was nothing mechanically wrong with Chad Spence‘s vehicle and there was nothing medically wrong with Spence.

According to police, at the time, Spence told them he didn’t know what happened.

“He didn’t really have any recollection of the events, so obviously he was being treated medically so we left him to have that taken care of,” Washington Police Lt. Dan Stanek said in June.

Since then, police have learned from surveillance video that Spence sat in his Jeep at the top of a hill in the middle of traffic for nearly four minutes before speeding down the hill and going airborne into the building.

They also say Spence told them he had stopped to calibrate his GPS.

The crash killed 57-year-old Kimberly Dollard, a receptionist at the clinic who was preparing to leave for Mexico and attend her son’s wedding.

Spence, meanwhile, has been in trouble before. He has arrests for driving under the influence, drug and weapons charges and endangering the welfare of children.

Police say Spence was heading to a suboxone clinic at the time of the crash. Suboxone is a drug that helps patients overcome opioid addictions.