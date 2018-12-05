Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh’s just topped another list, and this one’s pretty cool.

The Steel City is one of 19 destinations worldwide, and the only one in the United States, named to the UK’s National Geographic Traveller’s 2019 Cool List.

We come in at No. 3 on the list, just behind Setouchi, Japan, and Antarctica.

National Geographic Traveller says of our city, “While Pittsburgh is a blue-collar town at heart, it’s much more elegant than many visitors might expect. And there’s plenty for culture vultures, too.”

Featuring everything from futuristic cityscapes and modern architecture to pristine rainforest and rehabilitated wildlife, here are the 19 destinations making headlines in 2019. Welcome to the National Geographic Traveller (UK) Cool List #NGTCoolList2019 https://t.co/AKX2TohD95 pic.twitter.com/hv5YPiDXb2 — Nat Geo Traveller (UK) (@NatGeoTravelUK) December 4, 2018

The places they recommend for tourist include the Heinz History Center, which will host the Apollo 11 exhibition in the new year, as well as the Carnegie Museum of Art, and of course, the Andy Warhol Museum.

They also say Pitt’s Cathedral of Learning is not to be missed.

National Geographic Traveller also points out that British Airways flights from Heathrow Airport to Pittsburgh International Airport will be starting in April, making it easier for world travelers to get here.

Other destinations on the Cool List 2019 include Cambodia, Hong Kong, Zimbabwe, KwaZulu-Natal, Bhutan, Indonesia and more.

To see the full list, visit National Geographic Traveller at this link.