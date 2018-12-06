Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Traffic headaches for motorists who travel along Route 837 in Baldwin Borough. As of yesterday a section of the East Carson Street went down to one lane which created trouble during rush hour, but there could be good news.

In a few days, those traffic restrictions could be over on Monday for the more than 14 thousands vehicles who use the road daily.

Route 837, also known as East Carson between Becks Run Road and the Glenwood Bridge is a narrow two-lane stretch or roads. Train tracks on one side, a hillside on the other, and as of Wednesday afternoon it was down to one lane.

We do have temporary signals up so we are taking two lanes of traffic down to a single lane, alternating,” said Steve Cowan, a PennDOT spokesperson. “So I do know there are traffic headaches in that area.”

What is the problem? PennDOT calls it a sub-base failure. But what does that mean?

“The roadway is sinking in that location, we are going to come in and do the repairs to make sure there are no failures.”

Those repairs are set to begin Friday but in the meantime.

“If motorists can avoid it for the next few days, that would be your best bet. If you can’t, give yourself plenty of time.

But there could be a light at the end of the tunnel, or at least the roadway.

“Hopefully by Monday afternoon we will have this resolved and the roadway back open to two lanes.”

That wasn’t a promise by Monday, just a hopeful because workers don’t know what they will run into while making repairs, but bet these drivers have their fingers crossed that things will be back to normal by Monday.