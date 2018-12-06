NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A busy section of Route 30, the Lincoln Highway, between Skellytown Road and Colonial Manor Road in North Huntington was shut down to traffic in both directions for several hours Thursday night after a fatal crash.

The mishap appeared to involve at least two vehicles, a truck and a Jeep.

State Police were called in to help North Huntington Police in the investigation.

The Westmoreland County Coroner was also at the scene.

Kurt Weinschenker, who grew up near the scene of the crash, told KDKA TV News, “I was minding my own business, cleaning up the dinner dishes, I heard this giant bang, looked out the kitchen window and I see a Jeep smoldering and I think another truck. So, I grabbed my cell phone, and called 911.”

The accident happened in front of the St Francis Animal Hospital. At the time of the crash it was snowing and the road was wet, but conditions did not appear to be icy.

What caused the wreck is not known, but Weinschenker has a suspicion that speed may have played a role.

He explained, “The accidents seem to come in waves, as people forget this can be a dangerous stretch of roadway. They come up this slight hill, blasting down the road, all of a sudden they see there might be truck pulling out (of a side street), and the light is red, but by then, it’s too late.”