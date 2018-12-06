Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WEST SUNBURY, Pa. (KDKA) — A Butler County student was injured when a piece of equipment fell on him during class at Moniteau Jr./Sr. High School on Thursday morning.

According to the superintendent, it happened around 10 a.m. in a vocational agriculture class.

Superintendent Dr. Sean Arney says a drill press fell on to the student, who was then taken to Grove City Hospital for treatment.

His condition has not been released, but the superintendent says the student was not seriously hurt.

He says the school was placed on lock down while medics tended to the injured student.

An investigation into the incident continues.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.