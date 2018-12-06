Filed Under:Bacon, Ohio State University, Vending Machine

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State University now has its very own bacon vending machine.

The machine is located at the College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences on the university’s Columbus campus, and it offers cooked bacon strips and bacon bits for $1.

The Ohio Pork Council sponsored the machine, and it received bacon donations from Smithfield, Hormel and Sugardale.

Proceeds from the machine will go toward Ohio State’s meat science program. Members of the program will be responsible for machine maintenance.

The machine will remain on campus until Dec. 13.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s