Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PENN HILLS (KDKA) – The new location of the Penn Hills’ fallen officers memorial was the site of a solemn ceremony in remembrance of Officer Michael Crawshaw.

Crawshaw was killed in the line of duty nine years ago. The monuments are not located at the site of the new municipal complex on Duff Road. Crawshaw’s family was among the dozens who attended.

“And every day is difficult,” said Crawshaw’s mother, Linda Crawshaw. “But the anniversary seems to be particularly sad for our family. It’s very, very painful day for us.”

On December 6th, 2009, Crawshaw was the first officer to respond to a disturbance call on Johnston Road. He was ambushed as he sat in his patrol car awaiting backup.

Chief Howard Burton spoke at the ceremony.

“Those of us who worked with those officers, we don’t need a monument to remember those officers. We knew them. We worked with them. We will never forget them, but the monument is here to remind others.”