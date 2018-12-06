Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP/KDKA) — Pennsylvania is expanding efforts to make the anti-overdose medication naloxone available to the public with a statewide distribution day next week.

Officials said Thursday that naloxone will be provided free to any state resident at 80 locations – most of them state, county and municipal health offices – from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Dec. 13.

The @GovernorTomWolf Administration will provide naloxone for FREE to any Pa’ian at nearly 80 locations across PA on December 13 as part of the admin’s ongoing effort to reduce number of opioid overdoses + get people into treatment. Find a location → https://t.co/MFCS4ybHdG pic.twitter.com/hiSnfj2OSz — PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) December 6, 2018

There are a number of locations in Western Pennsylvania that will be distributing naloxone, including the Allegheny County Health Department.

Allegheny County

Allegheny County Health Department Immunization Clinic, Hartley Rose Building – 425 First Ave., 4th Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15219 from 11 am to 4 pm

Allegheny County Health Department Pharmacy – 425 First Ave., Fourth Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15219

Duquesne University Pharmacy – 1860 Centre Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15219

Millvale Community Center – 501 Lincoln Ave. Pittsburgh, PA 15209

Turtle Creek Fire Department – 125 Monroeville Ave., Turtle Creek, PA 15145

Armstrong County

Armstrong County State Health Center – 245 Butler Rd., Suite 1, Kittanning, PA 16201

Beaver County

Beaver County State Health Center – 500 Water Street, Suite 104, Bridgewater, PA 15009

Butler County

Butler County State Health Center – 100 Brugh Ave., Suite 201, Butler, PA 16001

Fayette County

Fayette County State Health Center – 100 New Salem Rd., Suite 102, Uniontown, PA 15401

Greene County

Greene County State Health Center – 101 Greene Plaza, Waynesburg, PA 15370

Indiana County

Indiana County State Health Center – 75 N. 2nd St., Indiana, PA 15701

Lawrence County

Lawrence County State Health Center – 106 Margaret St., New Castle, PA 16101

Mercer County

Mercer County State Health Center – 25 McQuiston Dr., Jackson Center, PA 16133

Washington County

Washington County State Health Center – 67 N. Main St., Suite 100, Washington, PA 15301

Westmoreland County

Westmoreland County State Health Center – 233 W. Otterman St., Greensburg, PA 15601

Monessen State Health Center – 1 Wendell Ramey Ln., Suite 140, Monessen, PA 15062

The drug is also regularly available at most pharmacies in Pennsylvania, at little or no cost for those with insurance.

It can reverse overdoses by blocking opioids’ effect on the brain and respiratory system.

The Wolf administration says over the past four years more than 20,000 people in Pennsylvania have been revived by police and emergency medical services responders using naloxone.

(TM and © Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)