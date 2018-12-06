Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania man is suing four state troopers claiming they falsified charging documents saying he pointed a gun at an officer, despite surveillance video showing he disarmed a would-be gunman.

The lawsuit was filed in federal court Thursday by 29-year-old Daylan McLee.

Attorneys for McLee say he spent a year in jail and lost his job as a result of the 2016 charges that they say were falsified after an officer fired two shots at him. McLee was acquitted by a jury.

The lawsuit alleges that the troopers’ statements do not match surveillance footage and incorrectly portray an interview with McLee.

A message left with a State Police spokeswoman was not immediately returned Thursday.

The lawsuit comes less than a month after two incidents where police fatally shot black men who were attempting to stop shootings.

