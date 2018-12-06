Filed Under:Alpine Pools, Bower Hill Road, Bridgeville, Bridgeville Police, Bridgeville Police Department, Car Accident, Local TV

BRIDGEVILLE (KDKA) – A pool truck left the road and ran into a house Thursday afternoon in Bridgeville.

The Bridgeville Police Department posted to their Facebook page showing the damage.

The accident happened in the 800-block of Bower Hill Road when an Alpine Pools truck left the road and struck the house.

Police advised motorists to expect delays in the area during the day Thursday but expected to reopen the road by 4 p.m.

No one was injured in the accident.

