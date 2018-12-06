Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — State Police have issued an arrest warrant for a Cambria County assault suspect who they say has ties to both the Pittsburgh and Johnstown area.

According to state police, 30-year-old Brett Mykel Sanderson of Salix should be “considered armed and dangerous.”

Police says Sanderson broke into a woman’s home in Croyle Township, Cambria County, in the middle of the night last month, and threatened and assaulted her.

Investigators say he got in through a back door, went into the woman’s bedroom, held a knife to her throat and threatened to kill her and her family.

He’s also accused of choking her, pushing her off the porch, dragging her through the yard and punching her, police said.

Sanderson got away in his black 2017 Mazda 3.

Later, when police confronted him at his home, investigators say Sanderson ran into a wooded area and disappeared.

A felony warrant has now been issued for his arrest.

Sanderson is facing a long list of charges including strangulation, burglary, criminal trespass, terroristic threats, theft, simple assault and reckless endangerment.

He is described as being 6-feet-2-inches tall, weighs 190 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes. Police say he may be driving his black Mazda 3 with the license plate KJN 2432.

Anyone who has seen Sanderson or knows his whereabouts is asked to call State Police in Ebensburg at 814-471-6500.